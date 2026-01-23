US
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
Canada's Prime Minister drew widespread international attention this week after describing a 'rupture' in US-led global order, a remark that resonated across diplomatic and economic circles.
US President has revoked Canada’s invitation to join the Gaza “Board of Peace”. / AP
January 23, 2026

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation for Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his newly constituted "Board of Peace."

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Carney drew international attention this week with comments about a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

His government has also said it would not pay to join Trump's self-styled body to end global conflicts.

Trump formally rolled out the "Board of Peace" with himself as chairman of the new international body.

World leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, for the signing ceremony of the "Board of Peace," an event held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Trump delivered a speech before he announced and signed the charter of the board during the ceremony.

The initiative, initially conceived as a mechanism to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and post-genocide reconstruction, has since expanded into a broader international conflict-mediation body, with dozens of countries invited to join.

Among the countries that have accepted the invitation are Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Egypt as well as Hungary.

Other participating states include Morocco, Indonesia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace, alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of the four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

SOURCE:AFP
