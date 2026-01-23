US President Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation for Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his newly constituted "Board of Peace."



"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.



Carney drew international attention this week with comments about a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

His government has also said it would not pay to join Trump's self-styled body to end global conflicts.



Trump formally rolled out the "Board of Peace" with himself as chairman of the new international body.

World leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, for the signing ceremony of the "Board of Peace," an event held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Trump delivered a speech before he announced and signed the charter of the board during the ceremony.