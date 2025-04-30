WORLD
2 min read
Iran says next nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome
Iranian officials would also meet on Friday with representatives from Britain, France and Germany -- all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal.
00:00
Iran says next nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome
FILE PHOTO: In this photo, the Iranian Foreign Minister stands next to his Italian counterpart. The Iranian minister says Iran will hold nuclear talks in Rome on Friday with Britain, France and Germany with the aim of improving strained ties at a time of high-stakes nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington. / AP
April 30, 2025

Iran will hold nuclear talks in Rome on Friday with Britain, France and Germany, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday, with the aim of improving strained ties at a time of high-stakes nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.  

The meeting will precede a fourth round of nuclear talks this weekend between Iran and the United States, also to be held in Italy.

“In my opinion, the three European countries have lost their role (in the nuclear file) due to the wrong policies they have adopted. Of course, we do not want this and are ready to hold talks with them in Rome,” Araqchi told state media.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran, US resume talks in Oman over Tehran’s nuclear programme


Reuters reported on Monday that Tehran had proposed meeting the European countries, collectively known as the E3, which are parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that US President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

E3 political directors confirmed they would meet with Iran on Friday. Trump has threatened to attack Iran unless it agrees to a new nuclear deal. Iran has far exceeded the 2015 agreement’s curbs on its nuclear programme since the United States withdrew, and the European countries share Washington’s concern that Tehran could seek an atomic bomb.

Iran says its programme is peaceful. A UN Security Council resolution ratifying the 2015 accord expires in October, and France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Paris would not think twice about re-imposing international sanctions if negotiations fail to reach a deal.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - US imposes new sanctions on Iran ahead of nuclear talks


“These sanctions would permanently close off Iranian access to technology, investment, and the European market, with devastating effects on the country’s economy,” Jean-Noel Barrot said. Iran’s UN representative responded: “If France and its partners are truly seeking a diplomatic solution, they must stop threatening.”

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on what it described as a network based in Iran and China accused of procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Araqchi said US sanctions during negotiations sent the “wrong message”. Trump has said he is confident of clinching a new pact that would block Iran’s path to a nuclear bomb.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case