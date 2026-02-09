The head of a Palestinian committee tasked with running Gaza has said that the panel is awaiting a meeting of US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” next week to confirm pledges about funding relief and reconstruction efforts in the enclave.

“We are working on an appropriate plan for relief and the entry of health and educational supplies into Gaza,” Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), told Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel after visiting the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Monday.

“We have held meetings with the European Union, the United Nations, and Arab countries to discuss support for Gaza, and we have received pledges about the funding needed for relief, recovery, and reconstruction,” he added.

Shaath said the Board of Peace is scheduled to meet in Washington on February 19 to confirm the necessary funding and relief commitments.

“We inspected the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to review logistical procedures to facilitate the movement of Palestinians,” he added.

Under extremely tight Israeli restrictions, Israel reopened the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on February 2 to allow the passage of people in both directions.

Israel has occupied the crossing since May 2024.