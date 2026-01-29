EU foreign ministers are expected to agree to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on the bloc's "terrorist list" after a deadly crackdown on mass protests, the EU's foreign policy chief has said.

"If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as terrorists," top diplomat Kaja Kallas told journalists on Thursday ahead of the ministers' meeting in Brussels.

She said the step puts the Revolutionary Guards on the same level as terror groups such as Al Qaeda and Daesh.

The symbolic move from the EU will send a strong message of condemnation to Iran after thousands were reportedly left dead during the protests that rocked the country.

The 27-nation bloc is also set to approve visa bans and asset freezes on 21 state entities and Iranian officials — expected to include the country's interior minister — over the brutal repression.

The IRGC is the ideological arm of Tehran's military and was created after the 1979 revolution to protect the clerical leadership. The Guards control or own companies across the Iranian economy, including major strategic sectors.

"The estimate is that still the diplomatic channels will remain open even after the listing of the Revolutionary Guards," Kallas said.

‘No impunity’