EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
EU foreign ministers are poised to blacklist Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, signalling a sharp escalation in pressure on Tehran over the mass deaths and repression linked to the protest crackdown.
FILE—A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard stands guard at Enqelab-e-Eslami square in downtown Tehran, Iran, June 24 2025. / AP
January 29, 2026

EU foreign ministers are expected to agree to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on the bloc's "terrorist list" after a deadly crackdown on mass protests, the EU's foreign policy chief has said.

"If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as terrorists," top diplomat Kaja Kallas told journalists on Thursday ahead of the ministers' meeting in Brussels.

She said the step puts the Revolutionary Guards on the same level as terror groups such as Al Qaeda and Daesh.

The symbolic move from the EU will send a strong message of condemnation to Iran after thousands were reportedly left dead during the protests that rocked the country.

The 27-nation bloc is also set to approve visa bans and asset freezes on 21 state entities and Iranian officials — expected to include the country's interior minister — over the brutal repression.

The IRGC is the ideological arm of Tehran's military and was created after the 1979 revolution to protect the clerical leadership. The Guards control or own companies across the Iranian economy, including major strategic sectors.

"The estimate is that still the diplomatic channels will remain open even after the listing of the Revolutionary Guards," Kallas said.

‘No impunity’

The expected greenlight for blacklisting the IRGC came after France announced on Wednesday it was backing the move, following a similar shift from Italy.

Paris had widely been seen as reluctant to brand the IRGC as a terror group due to fears over the impact on Europeans detained in the country and a wish to keep diplomatic ties open.

"There can be no impunity for the crimes committed," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters on arrival in Brussels.

"This decision is also an appeal by France to the Iranian authorities to release the prisoners thrown by thousands into the regime's prisons, to end the executions that are perpetuating the most violent repression in Iran's modern history," he said.

Barrot urged Tehran to end an internet blackout and "give back to the Iranian people the capacity to choose their own future."

The EU has already sanctioned several hundred Iranian officials and entities over crackdowns on previous protest movements and over Tehran's support for Russia's war with Ukraine.

The IRGC as a whole and senior commanders are already under EU sanctions, meaning that a move to add them to the terror blacklist is expected to have little practical impact on the organisation.

