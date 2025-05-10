AFRICA
2 min read
Strike kills family of 14 in rescue camp in Sudan's Darfur
Darfur’s Abu Shouk camp was targeted by RSF on Friday evening.
00:00
Strike kills family of 14 in rescue camp in Sudan's Darfur
Women at Abu Shouk Camp in Darfur. On Friday, 14 members of a family were killed in an air strike at the camp. / Getty
May 10, 2025

At least 14 members of the same family were killed in an air strike on a displacement camp in Sudan’s war-torn Darfur region, a rescue group said Saturday, blaming paramilitaries.

The Abu Shouk camp” was the target of intense bombardment by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday evening”, said the group of volunteer aid workers, which also reported wounded.

“Fourteen Sudanese, members of the same family, were killed” and several people wounded, it said in a statement.

The camp near El-Fasher, the last state capital in Darfur still out of the RSF’s control, is plagued by famine, according to the United Nations.

RelatedTRT Global - Sudan suffers


It is home to tens of thousands of people who fled the violence of successive conflicts in Darfur and the conflict that has been tearing Africa’s third largest country apart since 2023.

The RSF, which is at war with the regular army, has shelled the camp several times in recent weeks. Abu Shouk is located near the Zamzam camp, which the RSF seized in April after a devastating offensive that virtually emptied it.

RECOMMENDED

The United Nations says nearly one million people had been sheltering at the site.

RelatedSudan’s silent war: A crisis ignored at the world’s peril

The war, which began as a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has spiralled into what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

It has effectively divided the country in two with the army controlling the north, east and centre while the RSF dominates nearly all of Darfur in the west and parts of the south.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row