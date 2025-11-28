WORLD
Ukraine's anti-graft authorities raid Zelenskyy's top aide Yermak amid major corruption scandal
Investigators earlier this month said they had uncovered a $100-million kickback scheme in the strategic energy sector.
Andriy Yermak said on Friday that he was cooperating with the investigation. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
November 28, 2025

Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities have said that they were carrying out searches targeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, raids that come as a massive corruption scandal embroils Kiev.

The National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) "are conducting investigative actions (searches) at the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are sanctioned and are being carried out as part of an investigation," NABU said in a statement on Friday.

It did not say what the searches were in connection with.

Andriy Yermak said on Friday that he was cooperating with the investigation.

"There are no obstacles for the investigators. They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are present on-site, cooperating with the law enforcement officers. From my side, there is full cooperation," he said on social media.

$100M kickback scheme

Investigators earlier this month said they had uncovered a $100-million kickback scheme in the strategic energy sector, triggering widespread public anger at a time when Russia is hammering the country's power grid, causing blackouts and threatening heating outages throughout winter.

Yermak is Zelenskyy's most important ally, but a divisive figure in Kiev, where his opponents say he has accumulated power, gate-keeps access to the president and ruthlessly sidelines critical voices.

Zelenskyy has put him in charge of negotiations with the United States to rework a 28-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end Russia-Ukraine war, which Kiev viewed as heavily favouring Moscow.

