It has been 600 days since Israel launched its war on Gaza. Six hundred days of relentless bombing, engineered starvation, mass displacement, and unspeakable grief. And the so-called civilised world hasn’t just watched in silence — it has enabled every single day of it.

What do you call it when over 55,000 Palestinians, including more than 16,000 children, are killed and yet Israel faces no accountability? When starvation is used as a weapon? When water, fuel, medicine, and humanitarian aid are systematically blocked from reaching a population that is mostly made up of refugees?

You call it genocide.

That’s not just my word. It’s the word used by leading genocide scholars, major human rights organisations, and a growing number of United Nations experts.

In fact, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, declared that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that genocide is being committed in Gaza.

A joint statement by 20 UN experts warned of an “unfolding genocide,” and other UN bodies have echoed these conclusions. Even senior UN humanitarian officials, like Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher, have openly used the term to describe what is happening in Gaza.



This isn’t just a legal technicality. It’s a moral alarm.

And while legal institutions slowly catch up with what Palestinians have been screaming for nearly two years, the bombs keep falling. The children keep dying. And Western governments continue to arm, shield and excuse the state doing the killing.



Moral collapse of the West



I write this not just as a Palestinian. Not just as someone who has lost family. I write as someone watching the world fail, in real time. My family in Gaza is still displaced. Still starving. Still grieving. Still unsafe.



I write from London, where I’ve marched, shouted, begged, and wept — while the UK government continues to debate whether Israel’s actions are “disproportionate” or whether it “might” be breaking international law.

On a Sunday morning political show, the UK’s Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, said it was “not their position” to determine whether Israel is violating international law. This, while over 800 British lawyers and judges signed an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging the government to act against Israel’s “serious violations of international law”.

As if morality were optional. As if the UK’s real position isn’t to stop the killing, but to keep selling the weapons that make it possible.

Then, on the same programme, Kemi Badenoch — now the leader of the Conservative Party and potentially the next UK prime minister — stood on national television and accused Keir Starmer of “cheering for terrorists.” Why? Because he acknowledged that Israel might have committed war crimes.

Six hundred days of slaughter. And still, for those in power, the only question is: “But what about Hamas?”

As if that justifies burning children alive. As if it excuses the mass murder of civilians and the slow, deliberate starvation of an entire population.

Let me say this clearly: if this isn’t genocide, what is?

In these 600 days, Israel has bombed hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, bakeries, and refugee camps. It has killed entire families — erasing surnames from the civil registry. It has targeted journalists, UN shelters, aid workers, and ambulances. It has burned people alive. It has turned tents into coffins.

And throughout it all, Western leaders have responded with nothing but empty rhetoric, vague “concerns,” and meaningless “warnings.” As if Israel needs more warnings. As if the daily carnage isn’t warning enough.



The genocide that happened in plain sight



When my six-year-old niece Juri was killed, she was asleep in her bed. Our family’s home — not that anywhere in Gaza was ever truly safe — was bombed and flattened. Her five-year-old sister was injured. Her father wounded.