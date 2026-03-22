WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices 25 percent as Middle East war drags on
Second increase in two weeks comes with rationing, shorter workweek, and fears of prolonged disruption to oil imports amid escalating regional conflict.
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices 25 percent as Middle East war drags on
FILE: People push scooters in long fuel queues in Colombo after Sri Lanka declares a weekly Wednesday holiday to save fuel amid Middle East war. / Reuters
March 22, 2026

Sri Lanka raised fuel prices by 25 percent on Sunday, the second increase in two weeks, as the country prepared for more impact from the war in the Middle East.

Regular petrol was increased to 398 rupees ($1.30) per litre, up from 317 rupees, while diesel, the fuel commonly used for public transport, rose by 79 rupees to 382.

Last week, the government ordered an eight percent increase in retail fuel prices and introduced rationing to limit consumption.

"We hope to achieve a 15 to 20 percent reduction in fuel consumption with the latest increase," an official at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said.

RelatedTRT World - Sri Lanka says 'no' to US warplanes landing amid war with Iran

He said President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told them last week that the country must prepare for a prolonged conflict in the Middle East that could affect the island’s energy supplies.

The president ordered a four-day working week from last Wednesday and asked employers to reintroduce work-from-home arrangements where possible.

RECOMMENDED

The Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which some 20 percent of global oil exports pass in peacetime, has been effectively closed by Iran in retaliation over the US and Israeli war against it, now entering its fourth week.

Sri Lanka imports all of its oil and also buys coal for electricity generation.

Sri Lanka buys refined petroleum products from Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea, while crude oil for its Iran-built refinery is sourced from the Middle East.

RelatedTRT World - Sri Lanka begins returning remains of 84 Iranian sailors killed in US strike

The government has warned that the fighting in the Middle East, and a prolonged war, could seriously undermine its efforts to emerge from the economic meltdown of 2022.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in 2022 after the country ran out of foreign exchange. Since then, Colombo has secured a $2.9 billion IMF bailout.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Former FBI director Robert Mueller dies aged 81
Gulf states may ‘take action’ as Iran war risks wider escalation: Turkish top diplomat
Türkiye slams Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank, warns of threat to two-state solution
Europe, Canada decry increasing illegal Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank
Cuba rejects US fuel request for embassy in Havana, exposes contradictions of Washington’s oil ban
Illegal Israeli settlers boast of attacks against Palestinians in WhatsApp group
US confirms troops on ground in Nigeria in renewed push against militants
President Erdogan shares hope Nowruz brings peace across Middle East
'Celebration turned into grief': Kashmir's historic Jama Masjid shut for Eid prayers again
Russian drone strike leaves Ukraine's Chernihiv fully without power
Japanese tech investor SoftBank to build $33B power plant for AI data centres in US
Bangladesh seeks $2 billion in loans to tackle energy security amid Middle East war
Multiple casualties as massive fire engulfs South Korean car plant
Israel is using torture as 'collective vengeance' against Palestinians, UN expert says
US considers special operation to secure Iran’s uranium: report