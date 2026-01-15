The Philippines and Japan signed two defence pacts on Thursday, including a deal allowing their forces to exchange supplies and services, with both countries seeking to strengthen security cooperation in response to rising regional tensions.

The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, designed to enable the swift provision of supplies and services between their militaries, comes months after a landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement between two of Washington's closest Asian allies took effect.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed the deals in Manila during a nine-day Middle East and Asia tour, with stops in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Qatar and India, reflecting Tokyo's growing strategic footprint.

Motegi and his Philippine counterpart, Theresa Lazaro, also announced a $6 million Official Security Assistance from Tokyo to fund the building of facilities to house rigid-hulled inflatable boats donated by Japan to boost Manila's naval capabilities.

Japan has voiced concerns about rising maritime tensions in East Asia, opposing any unilateral attempt to change the status quo and backing Philippine maritime security as part of a broader trilateral framework with the United States.

"The Secretary and I also confirmed the importance of the Japan, Philippines, US trilateral cooperation in the face of an increasingly severe strategic environment," Motegi said in a joint press conference with Lazaro.

Related TRT World - Japan, Philippines eye further defence cooperation to counter China

Tensions