The terrorist organisation YPG violated a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government on Saturday by targeting civilians attempting to flee besieged areas in northern Aleppo province.

Alikhbariah TV said YPG terrorists opened fire on civilians as they tried to leave the villages of al-Qubba and al-Jaada, which have been under siege for several days by the terror group, heading towards the Qara Qozak bridge south of Ain al-Arab in the eastern Aleppo countryside.

The reports did not specify the nature of the attack or whether there were casualties.

On Friday, Damascus announced a comprehensive ceasefire and phased agreement between the government and the YPG.

Under the agreement, the two sides committed to an immediate ceasefire and a phased process to integrate military and administrative structures.