YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Civilians were shot at while attempting to leave besieged villages in eastern Aleppo countryside
Vehicles at the contact point on the front line between the Syrian army and the YPG terror group in Al-Hasakah, Syria, January 29, 2026. / AA
January 31, 2026

The terrorist organisation YPG violated a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government on Saturday by targeting civilians attempting to flee besieged areas in northern Aleppo province.

Alikhbariah TV said YPG terrorists opened fire on civilians as they tried to leave the villages of al-Qubba and al-Jaada, which have been under siege for several days by the terror group, heading towards the Qara Qozak bridge south of Ain al-Arab in the eastern Aleppo countryside.

The reports did not specify the nature of the attack or whether there were casualties.

On Friday, Damascus announced a comprehensive ceasefire and phased agreement between the government and the YPG.

Under the agreement, the two sides committed to an immediate ceasefire and a phased process to integrate military and administrative structures.

The deal also provides for the withdrawal of forces from contact lines and the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the city centres of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria as part of broader efforts to restore stability.

The agreement further aims to unify Syrian territory, enforce state authority, and advance full institutional integration through coordination and joint efforts to rebuild the country.

On January 18, the Syrian government and the YPG signed an earlier ceasefire and integration deal, but Damascus has since accused the group of repeated and “serious” violations.

The latest agreement followed a military operation by the Syrian army that liberated large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated breaches by the YPG terror group of previous understandings.

