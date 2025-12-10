POLITICS
1 min read
Japan rejects China’s claim of radar lock as fighter jet tensions continue to rise
Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi denies Beijing’s allegation that Japanese jets targeted Chinese aircraft, as both nations trade accusations.
Japan rejects China’s claim of radar lock as fighter jet tensions continue to rise
FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday rejected China's claim that Japanese Self-Defence Force jets locked radar on Chinese aircraft in recent fighter jet engagements between their militaries, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Koizumi’s remarks came after both sides made conflicting claims about recent fighter jet engagements.

On Saturday, the Japanese defence ministry said Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning locked radar on two ASDF F-15 jets over the high seas southeast of Okinawa's main island.

On Sunday, without mentioning a radar lock, the Chinese navy said that Japanese aircraft "repeatedly approached and disrupted" the Chinese naval training maritime area and airspace and "seriously endangered flight safety."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident

The development comes as tensions are running high between China and Japan following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on November 7 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defence."

China sharply criticised the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea.

Taiwan is claimed by Beijing and lies near Japan’s Yonaguni Island.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent