Washington, DC — The White House has again warned Iran against avoiding a deal to end the US-Israeli war, saying US President Donald Trump is ready to "unleash hell" on the country, but adding backchannel talks with Tehran are ongoing.

"If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell."

Leavitt warned Tehran not to miscalculate, saying, "Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their navy, their air force, and their air defence system."

"Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand they have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal."

Leavitt stressed that the US is closer to "meeting the core objectives" of Operation Epic Fury, adding that talks are ongoing between the US and Iran without revealing which Iranian official is currently involved in negotiations with Washington.

Hours ahead of Leavitt’s media briefing, Iranian media, citing officials, reported that Tehran has rejected a 15-point US proposal to end the war as "maximalist" and "excessive". Instead, Tehran floated its own five-point proposal to end the war that involves war reparations and Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal was conveyed through Pakistan, which has emerged as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.