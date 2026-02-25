The United States has urged all UN member states to halt any support that allows Russia-Ukraine war to continue, warning it is exacting a devastating human toll and threatening global peace and security.

"Four long, brutal years have passed since the Russia-Ukraine war escalated to its current horrific scale, resulting in thousands of casualties," US deputy UN envoy Tammy Bruce told the UN Security Council on Tuesday, calling for it to "end immediately."

Stressing that Washington under President Donald Trump is pushing for a negotiated settlement, Bruce said: "Military force will never resolve this conflict – only a diplomatic solution, agreed to by both sides, can do so."

"We are closer to a deal right now than at any point since the war began. But we have obviously not reached it yet – the fighting continues," she added.

Bruce singled out alleged foreign support for Moscow, claiming that "China remains the decisive enabler of Russia’s war industrial machine."

"We have urged China many times in this chamber to stop supplying Russia with dual-use goods and material components that end up in the drones and other weapons used in Ukraine," she said.

She also criticised North Korea, Iran and Cuba for allegedly providing troops, weapons and technology that prolong the conflict.