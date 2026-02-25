POLITICS
US urges UN member states to stop backing Russia's 'deplorable' war on Ukraine
Deputy UN envoy Tammy Bruce singles out China as the "decisive enabler" of the Russian war machine, a claim Beijing has rejected as "unacceptable".
In a sharp exchange at the Security Council, China accuses the US of political manipulation and shifting blame to create 'block confrontation'. / Reuters
21 hours ago

The United States has urged all UN member states to halt any support that allows Russia-Ukraine war to continue, warning it is exacting a devastating human toll and threatening global peace and security.

"Four long, brutal years have passed since the Russia-Ukraine war escalated to its current horrific scale, resulting in thousands of casualties," US deputy UN envoy Tammy Bruce told the UN Security Council on Tuesday, calling for it to "end immediately."

Stressing that Washington under President Donald Trump is pushing for a negotiated settlement, Bruce said: "Military force will never resolve this conflict – only a diplomatic solution, agreed to by both sides, can do so."

"We are closer to a deal right now than at any point since the war began. But we have obviously not reached it yet – the fighting continues," she added.

Bruce singled out alleged foreign support for Moscow, claiming that "China remains the decisive enabler of Russia’s war industrial machine."

"We have urged China many times in this chamber to stop supplying Russia with dual-use goods and material components that end up in the drones and other weapons used in Ukraine," she said.

She also criticised North Korea, Iran and Cuba for allegedly providing troops, weapons and technology that prolong the conflict.

"The United States calls on all UN Member States to end any and all support that enables the continuation of this deplorable war, which exacts a devastating human toll and threatens peace and security around the world," Bruce said.

China's UN envoy Fu Cong rejected the allegations.

"The statement just made by the US representative once again smeared and vilified China, which is completely unacceptable," Fu said.

"China is not the creator of the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the conflict," he added, saying Beijing continues its "normal economic and trade relations" with Russia, Ukraine, the United States and European states.

Fu accused Washington of fabricating "all sorts of excuses and lies in various settings" and engaging in "explicit political manipulation."

"Its purpose is to incite bloc confrontation and to create division and conflict," he said, calling on the US "to stop deflecting attention, stop shifting blame and stop creating conflicts and wars around the world."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
