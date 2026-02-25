Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said she is considering legal action following a comment by tech billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest man, that alleged she was connected to drug cartels.

Musk's post on X followed the capture and killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho", by Mexican security forces.

In the post, Musk responded to a 2025 video of Sheinbaum discussing cartel violence and alleged that she was "saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say." He did not provide further evidence.

"We are considering whether to take legal action", Sheinbaum said during her daily morning press conference on Tuesday, adding that government lawyers are currently reviewing the matter.

In the 2025 video, Sheinbaum said a return to a "war on drugs" was not feasible.

"Returning to the war on drugs is not an option ... it is outside the framework of the law," she said.

The military offensive on cartels led by former President Felipe Calderon in 2006 led to bloody turf battles as gangs splintered, triggering a spiral of violence that many analysts see as a contributing cause to still-high homicide rates.

Sheinbaum said she expected security to continue to normalise in Mexico after cartel members coordinated a series of roadblocks and arson attacks in the aftermath of the government's Sunday operation against Oseguera.