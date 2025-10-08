A British activist who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla that attempted to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza said participants put their “bodies on the line” to try to reach Gaza and bring aid to starving people there.

Aaron White, speaking to Anadolu at Istanbul Airport after being sent back to Türkiye, said the flotilla’s aim was to deliver humanitarian aid and raise awareness.

“We intended to actually get to Gaza, despite the fact that people thought this was some sort of gesture, like a gesture of goodwill. We all put our bodies on the line to try to sail, literally, to Gaza and Israel has no right to intercept and forcefully take us and remove us while in international waters,” he said.

“Israel believes they own everything (…) They say that they believe they are God's chosen people. My challenge to that is I accept that they are the enemies of God,” he said.

“If we can't stop the Zionist machine in the heart of Palestine, then we're not going to be able to free oppressed people anywhere around the world,” he added.

He also warned of mounting suffering in Gaza.