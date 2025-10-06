The PKK/YPG terror group, operating under the name SDF, has launched an artillery attack on civilian-populated areas in northern Syria, local media reported.

The terrorist organisation targeted the villages of Humayma and Al-Keyta in the Deir Hafir region of Aleppo on Sunday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Syrian army responded to the attack by striking the PKK/YPG positions.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist agenda.