Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kiev overnight, killing two people, injuring at least 16, and sparking fires across five districts of the capital, officials said.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, debris from intercepted drones and missiles hit multiple residential areas, damaging buildings and setting off large fires.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, debris from downed targets damaged the upper floors of residential buildings and caused fires.

In Darnitskyi, garages and a gas station caught fire. In Solomenskyi, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire. In Podolskyi district, a clinic was almost completely destroyed. In Goloseevskyi, drone fragments hit a truck.

According to Klitschko, two people were killed in the attack. Another 16 were injured, ten of whom were hospitalised.

Thick smoke engulfed the city, and authorities urged residents to close their windows after returning from shelters.