For years, Europe was closely aligned with its transatlantic partner, the US, a historical bond shaped by post-World War II realities and common goals.

But the close friendship is now under severe strain, and last month’s Munich Security Conference made this change harder to ignore.

US Vice President JD Vance used the global stage not to affirm transatlantic unity but to deride European leaders as “commissars” and accuse them of suppressing “freedom of speech” and cozying up to leftist ideologies.

Days later, Vance met with Germany’s far-right AfD leadership, further unsettling EU officials already anxious over the second Trump term.

The shocking scene reflected a change that’s been brewing for months. From trade tensions and defence cuts to increasingly unilateral US diplomacy, Europe’s reliance on Washington, once the defence shield of its global security and economic strategy, now looks like a liability.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been among the most vocal in urging Europe to rethink its transatlantic dependency.

"My intention is to go and convince European states that have become accustomed to buying American," he said last week in an interview with several French media, calling for other European countries that are currently "buying American", to shift to local options and reduce their overreliance on American defence by buying “Rafale” instead of “F-35”.

For the first time in decades, EU officials are facing a tragic reality with Trump’s second term.

Brussels is starting to question whether its longtime ally remains a dependable shield or if it has become just another actor in a great power competition.

Is Uncle Sam abandoning Europe?

Trump’s recent threats to abandon NATO and sideline long-standing security commitments have pushed Brussels to rethink the foundations of its alliance with Washington.

Since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August 2022, European leaders have been sounding the alarm. EU officials have repeatedly raised concerns that the act gives US firms an unfair edge, risking an exodus of European clean-tech investment across the Atlantic.

Macron publicly criticised the law during a visit to Washington, warning that it could " fragment the West ". By early 2023, the European Commission launched its own response with the Green Deal Industrial Plan , aiming to boost domestic green manufacturing to compete with the U.S. subsidies.

Complaints over unfair competition have continued to surface as Trump doubles down on domestic industrial policy. Brussels’ efforts to secure carve-outs through the EU-US Trade and Technology Council have offered limited reassurance, reinforcing calls to strengthen Europe’s own strategic manufacturing base.

“The idea of the US ­abandoning western Europe was ­unimaginable even a decade ago, because its role there also secures broader American influence in the world,” says Phillip Ayoub, a professor of international relations at University College London.

Trump’s most recent clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval Office has only deepened these frustrations. What was intended to be a formal meeting to finalise a rare earth minerals deal descended into an open shouting match, as Trump and Vance berated Zelenskyy over his resistance to negotiating with Russia.

“You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump told him, before accusing the Ukrainian leader of “gambling with World War III.”

The Ukrainian delegation, stunned by the exchange, left the White House without a signed agreement, as planned lunch plates sat untouched in the hallway.