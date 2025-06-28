Senior Iranian military officials have issued stern warnings, threatening a severe response to any future attacks on Iran's interests while blasting remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), dismissed Trump’s recent statements as “nonsense”, saying they were “the result of a heavy defeat to Iran”.

"If Iran’s national interests and assets are attacked again, our response this time will be different, more crushing and destructive, and could accelerate the collapse of the American regime," Sharif warned in a statement broadcast by the Iranian Fars news agency on Saturday.

Separately, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, deputy commander for coordination at the guard corps, warned: “If there is the slightest attack on any Shia religious authorities, whether successful or not, not a single American agent will leave this region alive. All American diplomats, military personnel, and employees in the region will either be killed or captured.”

The comments came after Trump on Friday sharply criticised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warning that he would consider bombing the country again if Tehran continued enriching uranium.