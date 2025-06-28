WORLD
2 min read
Iran warns of ‘crushing’ response if attacked again, slams Trump’s remarks as ‘nonsense’
The comments came after Trump sharply criticised Iran’s Supreme Leader, warning that he would consider bombing the country again if Tehran continued enriching uranium.
Iran warns of ‘crushing’ response if attacked again, slams Trump’s remarks as ‘nonsense’
The comments came after Trump sharply criticised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei / AP
June 28, 2025

Senior Iranian military officials have issued stern warnings, threatening a severe response to any future attacks on Iran's interests while blasting remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), dismissed Trump’s recent statements as “nonsense”, saying they were “the result of a heavy defeat to Iran”.

"If Iran’s national interests and assets are attacked again, our response this time will be different, more crushing and destructive, and could accelerate the collapse of the American regime," Sharif warned in a statement broadcast by the Iranian Fars news agency on Saturday.

Separately, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, deputy commander for coordination at the guard corps, warned: “If there is the slightest attack on any Shia religious authorities, whether successful or not, not a single American agent will leave this region alive. All American diplomats, military personnel, and employees in the region will either be killed or captured.”

The comments came after Trump on Friday sharply criticised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warning that he would consider bombing the country again if Tehran continued enriching uranium.

RECOMMENDED

On June 22, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility and launched dozens of cruise missile attacks on sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

Earlier Saturday, thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran to attend a funeral procession for individuals killed during recent Israeli air strikes, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders