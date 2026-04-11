The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has prepared an indictment against 35 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over an armed attack against the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza last year.
The indictment has sought aggravated life sentences and prison terms of up to 4,596 years for each suspect.
Charges include "crimes against humanity," "genocide," and "torture."
Activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla were delivering humanitarian aid in September 2025 when Israeli naval forces carried out an attack in international waters.
Türkiye launched this investigation under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and Turkish penal codes regarding jurisdiction.
Systematic violations
"Everyone knows that he has no moral values and legitimacy to lecture anyone," Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said.
He accused Netanyahu of dragging the region into instability and said he would be held accountable for "crimes against humanity."
Turkish officials have also reiterated their stance against ongoing violations in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing the need for accountability and adherence to international law.
Critics and regional leaders accused Netanyahu of a systematic policy of breaching ceasefires to prolong the conflict.
Despite the October 2025 Gaza truce, sources confirmed over 2,000 Israeli violations, resulting in 738 deaths.
In Lebanon, while a two-week US-Iran truce has been implemented, Israel continued its "Eternal Darkness" offensive, claiming the agreement does not apply to its attacks against Hezbollah.
The death toll from Wednesday's coordinated strikes alone risen to 357, a move the UN described as the "most devastating" of the conflict.
The ICC has issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu in 2024 over war crimes in Gaza, where more than 72,000 Palestinians have been massacred since October 2023.
The UN refugee agency has warned that Lebanon faces its most "devastating" crisis yet, after 100 locations were hit within 10 minutes.