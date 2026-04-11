The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has prepared an indictment against 35 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over an armed attack against the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza last year.

The indictment has sought aggravated life sentences and prison terms of up to 4,596 years for each suspect.

Charges include "crimes against humanity," "genocide," and "torture."

Activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla were delivering humanitarian aid in September 2025 when Israeli naval forces carried out an attack in international waters.

Türkiye launched this investigation under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and Turkish penal codes regarding jurisdiction.

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Systematic violations

"Everyone knows that he has no moral values and legitimacy to lecture anyone," Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said.

He accused Netanyahu of dragging the region into instability and said he would be held accountable for "crimes against humanity."