The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Thursday that it "strongly rejects" new US sanctions on two ICC judges, labelling the move a "flagrant attack" against the independence of an impartial judicial institution.

The ICC harshly criticised the announcement of new US sanctions on Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Judge Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia.

"These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates pursuant to the mandate conferred by its States Parties from across regions," the ICC said in a statement.

It said that when judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk.

"Such measures targeting judges and prosecutors who were elected by the States Parties undermine the rule of law," said the court.

The statement reiterated that the court stands firmly behind its personnel and behind victims of unimaginable atrocities.

Related TRT World - ICC rejects Israel's bid to block Gaza probe, dealing blow to Netanyahu appeal

‘Illegitimate targeting of Israel’