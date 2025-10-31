US
2 min read
Judges order federal government to use contingency funds for SNAP food aid payments during shutdown
Federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island rule that the administration must fund food aid for millions of Americans despite government shutdown.
Judges order federal government to use contingency funds for SNAP food aid payments during shutdown
Judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island order the Trump administration to use emergency reserves to fund the SNAP food aid programme / AP
October 31, 2025

Two federal Judges have ruled nearly simultaneously that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to pay for SNAP, the nation’s largest food aid programme, using emergency reserve funds during the government shutdown.

The judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Friday gave the administration leeway on whether to fund the programme partially or in full for November, creating uncertainty about when many beneficiaries’ payments will resume.

SNAP cards are normally recharged early in the month.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) had planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme starting on 1 November, saying it could no longer fund it due to the shutdown.

The programme serves about one in eight Americans and costs roughly $8 billion per month nationally.

RelatedTRT World - US shutdown could leave millions of Americans facing hunger as SNAP benefits are threatened

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the rulings confirmed that "the administration is choosing not to feed Americans in need, despite knowing that it is legally required to do so."

RECOMMENDED

Trump, in a post on social media, criticised congressional Democrats for the shutdown but said the government would comply with the rulings once the courts provided further direction.

"If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOUR to provide the funding," he wrote.

Democratic state attorneys general and governors from 25 states and the District of Columbia challenged the administration’s plan to suspend SNAP, arguing it was legally obligated to continue payments in their jurisdictions.

The administration maintained it was not allowed to use a $5 billion contingency fund for the programme, reversing a pre-shutdown USDA plan that had allocated the money to keep SNAP running.

Democrats argued that the contingency fund must be used, along with another $23 billion available for the same purpose.

In Providence, US District Judge John J. McConnell ruled that the federal government must use at least the contingency funds to backfill SNAP benefits and continue work requirement waivers for older adults, veterans and others.

Similarly, in Boston, Judge Indira Talwani called the suspension "unlawful" and ordered the government to fund the programme using available emergency reserves.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death