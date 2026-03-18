Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq have discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues in a phone call.

"The attacks on Iran, followed by Iran’s retaliation against neighbouring brotherly countries in the region, have put the region at risk of an unprecedented security crisis," Erdogan said, stressing that attacks targeting Oman are unacceptable, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

Erdogan said that Türkiye has not given up on diplomatic efforts, including mediation, even under the current circumstances, and that such efforts will continue.

The president also stressed that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu government blocking Muslims’ access to occupied East Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque is “unacceptable” and that Gaza remains in dire need of humanitarian aid.