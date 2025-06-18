Türkiye has ramped up its border and airspace security in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Defence Minister Yasar Guler condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iran and warned of regional destabilisation.

During a video conference with commanders on Wednesday, Guler emphasised that Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation since the attacks began and is taking “comprehensive and robust measures” to secure its territory.

“Under the directives of our president, we are acting with a proactive security paradigm,” he said. “In close coordination with our relevant institutions, we are assessing all scenarios that could affect our country.”

“We condemn Israel’s unlawful attacks launched against Iran, our neighbouring country, last Friday,” Guler said.

“Israel’s lawless operations—first in Gaza, then Lebanon, and now Iran—once again reveal its clear intent to spread conflict across the entire region.”

“Israel is dragging our region into chaos with its actions,” he said, calling on the international community to “urgently act to stop Israel’s arbitrary moves that aim to plunge the region into disorder.”

'Steel Dome'