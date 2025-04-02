An investigation was opened into threats against judges following Marine Le Pen’s conviction over corruption charges earlier this week, according to French media.

In view to target “reprehensible remarks made against the judges who collectively handed down the decision,” a probe was initiated, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The investigation, led by the National Center for the Fight against Online Hate (PNLH), was assigned to the Brigade for the Repression of Crime against Persons (BRDP).

Earlier this year, another probe was opened into death threats against the judge presiding in the hearing and prosecutors who brought the case against Le Pen and her co-defendants.

The death threats were issued on a far-right website, according to French media.