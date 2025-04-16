POLITICS
2 min read
Rubio shuts down State Department's anti-disinformation office
Office accused of silencing, censoring 'voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving'.
00:00
Rubio shuts down State Department's anti-disinformation office
Marco Rubio speaks at a cabinet meeting in the White House, April 10, 2025, in Washington DC. / AP
April 16, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of the State Department’s Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center (GEC).

“Over the last decade, Americans have been slandered, fired, charged, and even jailed for simply voicing their opinions,” Rubio wrote on X on Wednesday. “That ends today.”

The office, according to Rubio, “actively silenced and censored the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.”

In an op-ed in The Federalist, Rubio framed the decision as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to restore free speech and roll back “the disinformation industry.”

“The Trump administration rejects this anti-American attitude,” wrote Rubio. “The American people don’t need an obscure agency to ‘protect’ them from lies by pressuring X to ban users or trying to put The Federalist out of business.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTrump stands firm on 'election interference' in face of legal disputes

Originally established in 2011 as the Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications, the GEC was rebranded under the Obama administration and later expanded to monitor foreign propaganda and disinformation. Critics have argued that the mission drifted into domestic affairs, a claim the State Department has previously denied.

The GEC, which had a budget of $61 million and employed around 120 workers, ceased operations in December after the Republican-controlled Congress declined to renew its funding.​​​​​​​ The move comes as Rubio faces criticism over visa revocations targeting international students involved in pro-Palestinian protests or op-eds, raising free speech and First Amendment concerns.

RelatedUS sanctions Russian, Iranian groups over alleged election interference

SOURCE:АА
Explore
US calls for Haiti’s transitional council to dissolve by February 7
JD Vance set to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia next month, says Trump
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump formally rolls out 'Board of Peace' at Davos forum
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds
Newsom likens Trump to a T. rex, remarking, 'You either mate with him, or he devours you'
Delcy Rodriguez to visit US, a first for Venezuelan leader in 25 years — report
Trump to speed permits for deep-sea mining by US in international waters
Iran's top diplomat vows to 'fire back with everything we have' if the US attacks
Trump resumes Davos trip after Air Force One issue amid European pushback on Greenland
Canada's Carney says US-led global order, once a 'pleasant fiction', now faces 'rupture'
'They were doing it for themselves' — Trump says YPG-led SDF received US money to fight in Syria
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Five ways Trump's second term is reshaping United States
Explained: Why Trump's Greenland ambition has Silicon Valley fingerprints all over it
Trump vows to counter 'Russian threat' in Greenland