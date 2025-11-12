Dozens of athletes have called on the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to suspend Israel for its human rights violations against Palestinians.

In a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Tuesday, the Athletes for Peace, which represents over 70 sports figures, supported calls for the organisation to sever ties with the Israel Football Association.

The letter penned by the Game Over Israel organisation is supported by Athletes 4 Peace, The Gaza Tribunal, and The Hind Rajab Foundation.

“No shared venue, stage, or arena in international civil society should welcome a regime that commits genocide, apartheid, and other crimes against humanity,” the letter said.

The call was supported by prominent athletes, including French World Cup champion Paul Pogba, Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi, Moroccan player Hakim Ziyech, and Spanish winger Adama Traore.