More than 1,300 cases of malnutrition have been reported in the city of Dilling in South Kordofan state, following a prolonged siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that left residents facing severe shortages of food and medical supplies, a Sudanese medical group said.

Dilling recently emerged from an RSF siege that lasted more than two years, creating “a critical humanitarian and health situation”, the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came days after the Sudanese army announced that its forces had entered the city, which had been encircled since January 2024 by the RSF and their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

The network warned that Dilling is suffering from an acute shortage of medical staff, a severe scarcity of food and medical supplies, and a sharp deterioration in public health conditions. It said the crisis has led to a significant rise in malnutrition cases, particularly among children, pregnant women and the elderly.

More than 1,300 malnutrition cases have been recorded across different age groups in the city, the group said, adding that most cases involve children. It warned that without immediate intervention, the situation could result in serious health complications and loss of life.

Related TRT World - Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege

Intensified fighting

The group called on international and regional organisations, UN agencies and humanitarian actors to establish an urgent humanitarian airlift to deliver food.