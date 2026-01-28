More than 1,300 cases of malnutrition have been reported in the city of Dilling in South Kordofan state, following a prolonged siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that left residents facing severe shortages of food and medical supplies, a Sudanese medical group said.
Dilling recently emerged from an RSF siege that lasted more than two years, creating “a critical humanitarian and health situation”, the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement came days after the Sudanese army announced that its forces had entered the city, which had been encircled since January 2024 by the RSF and their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
The network warned that Dilling is suffering from an acute shortage of medical staff, a severe scarcity of food and medical supplies, and a sharp deterioration in public health conditions. It said the crisis has led to a significant rise in malnutrition cases, particularly among children, pregnant women and the elderly.
More than 1,300 malnutrition cases have been recorded across different age groups in the city, the group said, adding that most cases involve children. It warned that without immediate intervention, the situation could result in serious health complications and loss of life.
Intensified fighting
The group called on international and regional organisations, UN agencies and humanitarian actors to establish an urgent humanitarian airlift to deliver food.
It also urged an end to attacks on medical facilities and called for the protection of health workers and keeping the health sector out of the conflict.
There was no comment from the RSF or SPLM-N.
Sudanese authorities and regional rights groups have previously accused the two rebel groups of committing violations against civilians.
Fighting has intensified in recent weeks across the three Kordofan states, forcing tens of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.
Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states in the western Darfur region, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east and centre of the country, including the capital, Khartoum.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.