Some personnel have been advised to leave the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters, amid warnings from Washington that it could intervene to protect protesters in Iran.

The US embassy in Doha had no immediate comment and Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation or comment.

Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest US base, housing around 10,000 troops.



"It's a posture change and not an ordered evacuation," one of the diplomats told Reuters. The diplomat said he was not aware that a specific reason had been given for the posture change.