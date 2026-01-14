WORLD
1 min read
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest US base, housing around 10,000 troops. After US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities in June, Iran launched a missile attack on the base in Qatar.
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
An Iranian official told Reuters earlier that Tehran warned regional countries it would strike US military bases in case of an attack by Washington. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

Some personnel have been advised to leave the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters, amid warnings from Washington that it could intervene to protect protesters in Iran.

The US embassy in Doha had no immediate comment and Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation or comment.

Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest US base, housing around 10,000 troops.

"It's a posture change and not an ordered evacuation," one of the diplomats told Reuters. The diplomat said he was not aware that a specific reason had been given for the posture change.

RECOMMENDED

A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier that Tehran warned regional countries it would strike US military bases in case of an attack by Washington, after President Donald Trump threatened to intervene in Iran.

Last year, more than a week before the US launched air strikes on Iran, some personnel and families were moved off US bases in the Middle East. After the US attacks in June, Iran launched a missile attack on the base in Qatar.

RelatedTRT World - Qatar condemns Israel’s approval of 19 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025