A Columbia University student who was detained by federal immigration agents has been released, hours after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he raised the case directly with US President Donald Trump.

Ellie Aghayeva confirmed her release in a post on Instagram, writing: "I just got out a little while ago. I am safe and okay. In an uber otw home."

In a separate post, she added: "I need a little bit of time to process everything. I will come back soon. But please don't worry."

Mamdani said he had spoken to Trump after meeting him earlier in the day.

"In our meeting earlier, I shared my concerns about Columbia student Elaina Aghayeva, who was detained by ICE this morning," the mayor wrote on X.

He said the president informed him she would be "released imminently".

Aghayeva had been arrested early on Thursday morning by federal immigration officers at a university residential building.

Columbia's acting president, Claire Shipman, said federal agents entered the building at about 6:30 am.

She said the university's understanding was that agents made misrepresentations to gain entry while searching for a "missing person".