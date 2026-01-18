TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
1 min read
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
President Erdogan and al Sharaa discussed bilateral ties and recent developments in Syria.
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Erdogan tells al Sharaa Ankara's support for Damascus will continue to increase. / AA
January 18, 2026

Complete removal of terrorism from Syrian territory is necessary for both Syria and the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al Sharaa, in a phone call.

"Türkiye's support to Syria in many areas, particularly in counterterrorism, will continue to increase," Erdogan told al Sharaa, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

RECOMMENDED

Bilateral relations and recent developments in Syria were discussed, with Erdogan emphasising that Türkiye attaches importance to Syria's territorial integrity, unity, cohesion, stability and security.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel