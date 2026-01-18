Complete removal of terrorism from Syrian territory is necessary for both Syria and the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al Sharaa, in a phone call.

"Türkiye's support to Syria in many areas, particularly in counterterrorism, will continue to increase," Erdogan told al Sharaa, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.