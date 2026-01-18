January 18, 2026
Complete removal of terrorism from Syrian territory is necessary for both Syria and the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al Sharaa, in a phone call.
"Türkiye's support to Syria in many areas, particularly in counterterrorism, will continue to increase," Erdogan told al Sharaa, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Bilateral relations and recent developments in Syria were discussed, with Erdogan emphasising that Türkiye attaches importance to Syria's territorial integrity, unity, cohesion, stability and security.
SOURCE:AA