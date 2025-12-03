The Bahcekoy (Kipi) Border Gate between Greece and Türkiye was closed late on Tuesday to trucks and heavy vehicles due to a Greek farmers’ protest.
Customs officials told Anadolu that private vehicle crossings are continuing as usual and that negotiations between the farmers and authorities are ongoing.
As part of protests held across Greece, farmers have occasionally blocked intercity highways.
On Sunday, the protesting Greek farmers also clashed with police near the central city of Larissa.
Greek farmers plan to escalate their campaign over rising production costs, delayed compensation, and issues with the state agricultural payments agency, OPEKEPE.
In June, the European Commission fined Greece approximately $453.4 million over a large-scale agricultural subsidy fraud dating back to 2016.
The fine stemmed from major oversight failures by OPEKEPE, which was dissolved in May after it was discovered that funds had been misused through fictitious pastures and fraudulent agricultural activities.