The Bahcekoy (Kipi) Border Gate between Greece and Türkiye was closed late on Tuesday to trucks and heavy vehicles due to a Greek farmers’ protest.

Customs officials told Anadolu that private vehicle crossings are continuing as usual and that negotiations between the farmers and authorities are ongoing.

As part of protests held across Greece, farmers have occasionally blocked intercity highways.

On Sunday, the protesting Greek farmers also clashed with police near the central city of Larissa.