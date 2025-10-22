EUROPE
1 min read
Trump's front line proposal 'a good compromise': Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president says he does not think that his Russian counterpart will support Trump's proposal.
Trump's front line proposal 'a good compromise': Zelenskyy
(FILE) US President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at White House in Washington, DC, October 17, 2025. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday backed US leader Donald Trump's proposal to make the current front line the basis for negotiations with Russia, but doubted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would accept it.

Trump "proposed 'Stay where we stay and begin conversation'," Zelensky told reporters during a brief visit to Oslo.

"I think that was a good compromise, but I'm not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the president," he said.

Efforts to bring an end to Russia-Ukraine war, launched in 2022, appear to have once again hit a standstill.

In recent days, Trump has urged both Moscow and Kiev to stop the war at their current battle lines.

RECOMMENDED

Trump said on Tuesday he had shelved plans for a summit in Budapest with Putin in the coming weeks because he did not want a "wasted" meeting.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that preparations for a summit between Putin and Trump "are continuing".

RelatedTRT World - Trump says he doesn't want 'wasted meeting' with Russia's Putin

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation