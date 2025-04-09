WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli minister's daughter accuses her family of sexually assaulting her
Shoshana Strook, daughter of Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strook, says she filed a complaint in Italy against both her parents and one of her brothers for sexually assaulting her.
00:00
Israeli minister's daughter accuses her family of sexually assaulting her
Shoshana's mother, Orit Strook — the minister of settlements — is a staunch supporter of Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Quds News Network
April 9, 2025

The daughter of the Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions, Orit Strook, has accused her parents and one of her brothers of sexually assaulting her.

Shoshana Strook said in a statement that she filed a complaint in Italy, adding that she hopes to get some relief.

"After a long period of doubt, extreme emotional states, and a lot of guilt, I wanted to share that I experienced sexual abuse by both of my parents and one of my brothers," Strook said.

"I'm currently in Italy and recently filed a report with the police."

Strook also said that the memories coming up to her lately are "becoming too overwhelming", recalling one of which she hit three of her younger brothers.

"I hope to find a place where I can get some relief," she said.

RECOMMENDED

Abusive, pro-settler family

Strook didn't reveal which brother sexually assaulted her. However, one of her brothers, Zviki Strook, has been reportedly charged with kidnapping and torturing a Palestinian boy in 2007.

Shoshana's mother, Orit Strook is a staunch supporter of Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Ironically, she relentlessly pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's baseless narrative that Palestinian resistance group Hamas committed sexual assault on October 7, 2023.

In February 2024, she infamously said: "There is no such thing as a Palestinian people."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout