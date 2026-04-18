President Donald Trump said late on Friday that the United States will maintain its blockade of Iranian ports unless a peace agreement is reached with Tehran, warning he may also allow the current ceasefire to expire.

“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the truce, which is set to expire on Wednesday.

The comments come as Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire linked to regional fighting, while warning it could shut the critical shipping lane again if US pressure continues.

Trump said he still believes a deal is possible despite major gaps between Washington and Tehran after earlier talks in Pakistan failed to produce an agreement.

“I think it’s going to happen,” he said.