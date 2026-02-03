Street protests have erupted in Venezuela one month after the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, with rival demonstrations reflecting sharply opposing political demands.

On Tuesday, the streets of the capital Caracas became a focal point for competing visions as pro-government and anti-government groups held simultaneous rallies amid a fragile transition under interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Supporters of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela marched through the capital demanding the return of the detained former leader.

Organised by party officials, pro-government demonstrators gathered early in the day to express defiance and loyalty to the political movement that previously ruled the country.

"We will protest with conviction that justice will prevail," said one organiser, adding that supporters would remain mobilised to provide "absolute support" to the government.

Related TRT World - Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace

While calling for Maduro’s return, party leaders stressed their backing for Rodriguez, who assumed office on January 5, arguing that unity was essential to maintain stability "in any scenario".