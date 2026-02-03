POLITICS
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
One month after abduction of Nicolas Maduro by US forces, Caracas has seen simultaneous pro-government and anti-government demonstrations.
While some protesters have demanded the return of incarcerated leader, others are celebrating the end of detention centres. / Reuters
February 3, 2026

Street protests have erupted in Venezuela one month after the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, with rival demonstrations reflecting sharply opposing political demands.

On Tuesday, the streets of the capital Caracas became a focal point for competing visions as pro-government and anti-government groups held simultaneous rallies amid a fragile transition under interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Supporters of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela marched through the capital demanding the return of the detained former leader.

Organised by party officials, pro-government demonstrators gathered early in the day to express defiance and loyalty to the political movement that previously ruled the country.

"We will protest with conviction that justice will prevail," said one organiser, adding that supporters would remain mobilised to provide "absolute support" to the government.

While calling for Maduro’s return, party leaders stressed their backing for Rodriguez, who assumed office on January 5, arguing that unity was essential to maintain stability "in any scenario".

At the same time, anti-government demonstrators gathered elsewhere in Caracas to call for accountability and justice.

Since taking office, Rodriguez has introduced a General Amnesty Law aimed at releasing hundreds of political prisoners detained since 1999.

She has also ordered the immediate closure of El Helicoide prison.

"Getting along very well"

On Tuesday, Trump said that Washington and Venezuela's leadership are "getting along very well" and that roughly 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil are en route to Houston, Texas.

Asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether he planned to work with Colombian President Gustavo Petro to combat "terrorist organizations" in Venezuela, Trump said: "Well, they want me to do that, and we will."

"We’re getting along very well in Venezuela with the leadership. We took in 50 million barrels of oil. It's right now heading to Houston, and we’re getting along very well with them," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
