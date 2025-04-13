WORLD
Zelenskyy urges Trump to visit Ukraine before proceeding with negotiations
Zelenskyy says Trump would understand with "whom to make a deal" if he visited his country and saw the devastation caused by the war with Russia.
Zelenskyy's invitation follows the heated row at the White House in late February between the Ukrainian president, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, which played out in front of the press. / Reuters
April 13, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to visit his country to better understand the devastation wrought by Russia.

"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," he said in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview broadcast on Sunday.

With a visit to Ukraine, Trump "will understand what (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin did."

"You will understand with whom you have a deal," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy's invitation follows the heated row at the White House in late February between the Ukrainian president, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, which played out in front of the press.

Vance, at the time, accused Ukraine of hosting foreign leaders on "propaganda tours" to win support.

Zelenskyy repeated his denial of that allegation and told CBS that if Trump chose to visit Ukraine, "we will not prepare anything. It will not be theatre."

"You can go exactly where you want, in any city which (has) been under attack."

Trump is pushing for a quick end to the more than three-year war, with the United States holding direct talks with Russia.

Washington has also held talks with Ukrainian officials on a potential truce, while European nations are discussing a military deployment to reinforce any Ukraine ceasefire.

'Putin can't be trusted'

Kiev has previously agreed to a US-proposed unconditional ceasefire, but Moscow has turned it down.

"Putin can't be trusted. I told that to President Trump many times. So, when you ask why the ceasefire isn't working — this is why," Zelenskyy said.

"Putin never wanted an end to the war. Putin never wanted us to be independent. Putin wants to destroy us completely — our sovereignty and our people."

The Ukrainian leader said he had "100 percent hatred" for Putin, asking "how else can you see a person who came here and murdered our people, murdered children?"

However, he added that the animosity "doesn't mean we shouldn't work to end the war as soon as possible."

As negotiations continue over ending the war, Zelenskyy said that a just peace would be "to not lose our sovereignty or our independence" and pledged to eventually reclaim any territory currently held by Russia.

"We, no matter what, will take back what is ours because we never lost it — the Russians took it from us."

SOURCE:AFP
