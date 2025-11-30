WORLD
2 min read
Trump confirms he had phone call with Maduro amid heightened tensions
The US president rejects to give details about the call, saying he "wouldn't say it went well or badly."
Trump confirms he had phone call with Maduro amid heightened tensions
Trump announced on Thursday that the US will "very soon" take action against Venezuela on land, following 21 military attacks at sea. / REUTERS
November 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he held a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but declined to provide details about the conversation.

"I don't want to comment on it. The answer is yes," Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington, DC, from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he spent Thanksgiving.

"I can't do that," he said when asked to describe the call, adding: "I wouldn't say it went well or badly."

The New York Times reported Friday that the leaders spoke by phone last week and discussed a possible meeting, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

"We consider Venezuela to be not a very friendly country. They sent millions of people, and a lot of those people shouldn't be in our country — from jails, from gangs, from drug dealers," he said.

Asked whether his recent warning about Venezuelan airspace meant an air strike is imminent, Trump responded: "Don't read anything into it."

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela slams US threat to 'seize oil reserves through military force'
RECOMMENDED

Escalating tensions

The confirmation comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas, with Trump recently declaring that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down."

In a letter to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and member countries, which Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil shared on Telegram, President Nicolas Maduro stated that his country will "remain firm" in defending its natural energy resources.

Maduro issued the letter after US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down," while Caracas demanded "unconditional respect".

The Venezuelan president said his country denounces the mechanism through which the US intends to take Venezuela's oil reserves by using "lethal military force" against its territory, people, and institutions.

Trump announced on Thursday the US will "very soon" take action against Venezuela on land, following 21 military attacks at sea on alleged drug traffickers that killed at least 83 people since September.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair