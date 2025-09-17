Finland is bracing for a steep demographic downturn, with new forecasts warning that most municipalities will see their populations shrink rapidly in the coming decades.

The consulting firm MDI released its long-term forecast on Tuesday, extending projections to 2050 for the first time, the Finnish news broadcaster YLE reported.

The findings show that the vast majority of municipalities will experience declining populations, driven by record-low birth and rising mortality rates.

“Previously, higher mortality was always a temporary exception, such as during the civil war or years of famine. But in 2016, we moved into a state where Finland's population is decreasing every year without immigration,” said Rasmus Aro, MDI’s lead expert. MDI specialises in regional development and demographic research.

Only one in 10 municipalities currently records more births than deaths, and even in those, the margin is small.

Larger cities and some areas in western Finland, often called the country’s “Bible Belt,” are among the few exceptions.

Shrinking classrooms

The trend is expected to have a major impact on schools. By 2032, there will be 96,000 fewer children in classrooms, equivalent to 100,000 empty desks.

Approximately 100 municipalities are expected to lose one-third of their schoolchildren, resulting in widespread school closures.