EUROPE
2 min read
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Finland’s population is set to peak below six million and fall by the 2040s as record-low births make it one of Europe’s fastest-aging societies.
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
The aging challenge will last well into the 2050s, an official says. / Photo: AFP / AFP
September 17, 2025

Finland is bracing for a steep demographic downturn, with new forecasts warning that most municipalities will see their populations shrink rapidly in the coming decades.

The consulting firm MDI released its long-term forecast on Tuesday, extending projections to 2050 for the first time, the Finnish news broadcaster YLE reported.

The findings show that the vast majority of municipalities will experience declining populations, driven by record-low birth and rising mortality rates.

“Previously, higher mortality was always a temporary exception, such as during the civil war or years of famine. But in 2016, we moved into a state where Finland's population is decreasing every year without immigration,” said Rasmus Aro, MDI’s lead expert. MDI specialises in regional development and demographic research.

Only one in 10 municipalities currently records more births than deaths, and even in those, the margin is small.

Larger cities and some areas in western Finland, often called the country’s “Bible Belt,” are among the few exceptions.

Shrinking classrooms

The trend is expected to have a major impact on schools. By 2032, there will be 96,000 fewer children in classrooms, equivalent to 100,000 empty desks.

Approximately 100 municipalities are expected to lose one-third of their schoolchildren, resulting in widespread school closures.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Finland's elderly population is expected to increase. By 2040, the number of people over the age of 84 will increase by 142,000, and by 2050, by 174,000.

Aro stressed that the ageing challenge will last well into the 2050s.

For years, immigration has helped to offset Finland's declining birth rate, with arrivals from other countries, including a large number of Ukrainians in recent years, filling demographic gaps.

But the forecast suggests immigration alone may no longer be enough to prevent decline, especially if Ukrainian arrivals taper off.

“If Finland wants to maintain a growing working-age population and economy, the only alternative appears to be immigration,” Aro said.

“Population concentrations have been quite rigid since the 1960s. I find it rather unlikely there will be any significant changes, at least in the medium term,” he said.

According to MDI, Finland’s population will peak below six million and begin to fall in the 2040s, cementing the country’s status as one of Europe’s fastest-aging societies.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa