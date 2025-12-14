TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye’s message in Gaza-focused meeting in September 'left impression on Trump': Erdogan
"We will continue on our path with determination in the period ahead. There will be no stepping back," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Türkiye’s message in Gaza-focused meeting in September 'left impression on Trump': Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with students in Istanbul. / AA
December 14, 2025

Türkiye’s message during a Gaza-focused meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in late September left an impression on US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"At the UN General Assembly, during the meeting we held with Trump, we gave our message especially with Muslim countries, but our message, as Türkiye, left an impression on Trump," Erdogan said during a meeting with university students in Istanbul on Sunday.

"We will continue on our path with determination in the period ahead. There will be no stepping back. If we step back, we would not be able to account for it before God or before Gaza," he added.

On Gaza, Ankara is "taking every step", said Erdogan, reminding the speech he gave at the UN General Assembly in front of all of the delegates.

"... Israeli delegates were seated at the tables across from me. I delivered that speech while looking them straight in the face. We are not cowards," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Expressing Ankara's determination on the Gaza issue, he vowed that they would not step back from that.

Erdogan said that Türkiye has a unique position in the world, adding that Ankara will host a NATO leaders’ summit.

"We previously hosted it in Istanbul, and now we will host this summit in Ankara as well. Of course, in Ankara, we are preparing a crescent-and-star concept.”

RelatedTRT World - Heavy rains kill at least 10 in Gaza over past 24 hours: WHO
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer