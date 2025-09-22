North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said there is no reason for the country to avoid dialogue with the US if Washington stops insisting that his country give up nuclear weapons, state news agency KCNA reported.

In a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday, Kim said he still has fond memories of US President Donald Trump, KCNA also reported. The two leaders met three times during Trump's first presidency.

"If the United States drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States," Kim was quoted as saying.

It was a matter of survival for the country to build nuclear weapons to safeguard its security in the face of grave threats from the United States and South Korea, Kim said.

He said he rejected recent overtures from Washington and Seoul for dialogue as insincere because their fundamental intent to weaken the North and destroy his regime remains unchanged.

He said a proposal by the South on ending the North's nuclear programmes in phases was proof of that.