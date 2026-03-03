WORLD
3 min read
Israel prepares for ground incursion into Lebanon as Beirut pulls back troops from border
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Katz order the Israeli army to start incursion into Lebanon.
Israel prepares for ground incursion into Lebanon as Beirut pulls back troops from border
Israeli army maintains occupation over strategic sites in Lebanon. [File photo] / AFP
March 3, 2026

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday that he authorised military incursions into Lebanon after Hezbollah launched attacks following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

At the same time, reports say that the Lebanese army has started pulling out from several positions along the border.

The Lebanese army had pulled out of at least seven forward operating positions along the border, Reuters reported, citing witnesses.

Katz said Netanyahu supported the move, aiming to secure strategic positions.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the Israel Defense Forces (army) to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities," Katz said in a statement.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed on a ceasefire to end the fighting in November 2024 over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, however, Tel Aviv continued striking Lebanon.

A Hezbollah official had told AFP that the group would not intervene in "limited" Israel-US strikes on Iran, but would consider any targeting of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a "red line" that would trigger intervention.

Hezbollah struck Israel with rockets and drones on Sunday — after Israel-US strikes killed Khamenei — aligning with Iran in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes against Tehran.

Israeli forces deployed overnight to southern Lebanon, occupying additional positions described as forward defence to prevent Hezbollah’s attacks.

"We're only at the borderline area in a defensive manner to prevent attacks against civilians and very strategic important points," Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said in an online briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Shoshani added that the “tactical” measures were not a ground offensive, but rather focused on protecting civilians and strategic sites.

RECOMMENDED

Since November 2024, Israel has maintained occupation over five positions in southern Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills 31 in Lebanon as Hezbollah joins war

Hezbollah strikes Israeli positions

Hezbollah said it targeted three military bases in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights with rockets and drones.

In three separate statements on Tuesday, the group said the attacks were in response to what it described as Tel Aviv’s aggression against Lebanon.

The Ramat David Air Base suffered damage to a radar and command building, according to Hezbollah’s statements that strikes were “limited to military objectives.”

The Meron base, overseeing air offensives and surveillance, was struck with drones, inflicting limited but targeted damage, the group said. It said the attack damaged one of the base’s radars and a command building.

Hezbollah also sait it launched a heavy rocket barrage at the Nafah base, headquarters of the 210th Bashan Division in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The Israeli military has not yet publicly confirmed the details of the reported Hezbollah attacks on its bases.

RelatedTRT World - Israel begins wave of air strikes in Lebanon, following 'rocket fire' — report
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan