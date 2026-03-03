Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday that he authorised military incursions into Lebanon after Hezbollah launched attacks following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

At the same time, reports say that the Lebanese army has started pulling out from several positions along the border.

The Lebanese army had pulled out of at least seven forward operating positions along the border, Reuters reported, citing witnesses.

Katz said Netanyahu supported the move, aiming to secure strategic positions.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the Israel Defense Forces (army) to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities," Katz said in a statement.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed on a ceasefire to end the fighting in November 2024 over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, however, Tel Aviv continued striking Lebanon.

A Hezbollah official had told AFP that the group would not intervene in "limited" Israel-US strikes on Iran, but would consider any targeting of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a "red line" that would trigger intervention.

Hezbollah struck Israel with rockets and drones on Sunday — after Israel-US strikes killed Khamenei — aligning with Iran in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes against Tehran.

Israeli forces deployed overnight to southern Lebanon, occupying additional positions described as forward defence to prevent Hezbollah’s attacks.

"We're only at the borderline area in a defensive manner to prevent attacks against civilians and very strategic important points," Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said in an online briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Shoshani added that the “tactical” measures were not a ground offensive, but rather focused on protecting civilians and strategic sites.