FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
Officials highlight "distinctive" features as manhunt intensifies; $100,000 reward offered for information.
A person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk walks out of the Utah Valley University premises / Reuters
September 12, 2025

The FBI has released new video footage of the suspect in the fatal shooting of top US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, showing him running across a roof before dropping over the edge and disappearing into nearby woods.

Authorities said the suspect, who "appears to be of college age," was wearing a black T-shirt with an American flag and Converse shoes, which they called "distinctive" identifying features.

Police said DNA evidence is being processed from the crime scene at Utah Valley University, where Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are preparing to pursue the death penalty once a suspect is in custody.

Investigators confirmed that a high-powered rifle was recovered in the wooded area near the campus.

Sources told local media that police have identified the "person of interest," though no arrests have been made.

The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.

Police audio recorded moments after the shooting has also been released, while investigators are analysing photos of the suspect in hopes of generating leads.

The killing of the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across the political spectrum.

