When US President Donald Trump returned to the Middle East this week, he made high-profile stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but pointedly skipped Israel . The omission drew notice, especially given Trump’s long-standing reputation as one of Israel’s staunchest allies and his once close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Trump’s campaign has insisted the absence was not a deliberate snub . But the Washington Post reported that the two leaders are no longer in direct contact, with one former US official noting that “Trump doesn’t see the value in dealing with him anymore.”

The symbolic slight, denial notwithstanding, reflects a deeper political reality: Netanyahu’s growing isolation , even among traditional allies. Once seen as a fixture of regional power and a key US partner, Netanyahu now stands increasingly alone, a consequence of his relentless war strategy in Gaza and his defiance of mounting domestic and international pressure.



Over the past twenty months, the Israeli government has steadily intensified its war in Gaza - beginning with a full-scale invasion of northern Gaza in October 2023, moving to Khan Yunis by December, then Rafah in May 2024, before returning north in October and re-engaging Rafah and other areas in March 2025. More than 52,000 people have been killed in the process, two-thirds of them women and children.



Netanyahu has remained the central figure in directing this military assault, widely described as genocidal by international observers. His “total victory” strategy has continued with unwavering defiance, despite mounting condemnation and pressure at home and abroad.



Calls from key allies, including the United States, have been largely ignored or bypassed. International court rulings have failed to alter his course. Even dissent from within Israel’s military and intelligence leadership has had little impact; Netanyahu has often overridden their advice or openly clashed with them.

Internal dissent ignored

As the war drags on, cracks have started to appear within Israel’s military establishment. In May 2024, then-IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi described the situation in Gaza as “endless” criticising Netanyahu for lacking a clear and coherent strategy.



A month later, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari publicly questioned the feasibility of eradicating Hamas, signalling continued tensions between Netanyahu and top defence officials. “This business of destroying Hamas, making Hamas disappear - it’s simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” he said. Netanyahu dismissed these warnings and pressed ahead with his approach of “total victory”.

He also disregarded Israeli public opinion. During the January ceasefire, support for a negotiated end to the war surged , with 69 percent of Israelis backing a deal to release the hostages, while only 21 percent opposed. Nevertheless, Netanyahu resumed bombing Gaza on March 19. The following month, nearly 1,000 Israeli Air Force veterans signed an open letter demanding the hostages’ return, even if it meant halting the fighting. Similar appeals came from academics, doctors, former ambassadors, students, and tech leaders. Again, Netanyahu ignored them.



Halevi’s successor, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, recently warned ministers that launching a major new operation could jeopardise the hostages’ lives. “The war’s two goals of defeating Hamas and rescuing the hostages are problematic in relation to each other,” he told ministers.

Netanyahu remained unmoved. Instead, he declared that “victory” over Hamas - not the return of the hostages - was the supreme objective of the war. In early May, his government approved a new mobilisation of reservists and expanded its offensive, including plans for the forced displacement of civilians from northern Gaza.

Netanyahu’s defiance has extended well beyond Israel. In April 2024, then-US President Joe Biden warned Israel against a full-scale invasion of Rafah, threatening to halt arms shipments if it proceeded. Netanyahu ignored the warning and moved ahead, ultimately leveling the city. Six months later, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes. His response: “We will continue to do everything we must do.”