Russian strikes on two Ukrainian cities early on Saturday killed three people and wounded at least 13 others, local authorities said, as fighting continued despite global attention shifting elsewhere.

The attacks hit the southern port city of Odessa and the central industrial hub of Kryvyi Rig, damaging residential buildings, an industrial site and a maternity hospital.

Civilian areas and hospital damaged

In Odesa, one person died in a hospital after sustaining injuries in overnight strikes, according to regional officials.

At least 11 others were wounded, including a child, with damage reported across multiple districts.

A maternity hospital roof, high-rise apartment blocks and homes were hit, while fires broke out on upper floors of residential buildings.

Cars were damaged and several buildings suffered shattered windows and broken balconies, officials said.