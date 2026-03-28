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Russian strikes kill 3, hit maternity hospital and homes in Ukraine, say local authorities
Attacks on Odesa and Kryvyi Rig wound at least 13 and damage civilian infrastructure as the war grinds on.
Russian strikes kill 3, hit maternity hospital and homes in Ukraine, say local authorities
(File image) Municipal workers clear the rubble of residential building damaged after a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 19, 2026. / AP
a day ago

Russian strikes on two Ukrainian cities early on Saturday killed three people and wounded at least 13 others, local authorities said, as fighting continued despite global attention shifting elsewhere.

The attacks hit the southern port city of Odessa and the central industrial hub of Kryvyi Rig, damaging residential buildings, an industrial site and a maternity hospital.

Civilian areas and hospital damaged

In Odesa, one person died in a hospital after sustaining injuries in overnight strikes, according to regional officials.

At least 11 others were wounded, including a child, with damage reported across multiple districts.

A maternity hospital roof, high-rise apartment blocks and homes were hit, while fires broke out on upper floors of residential buildings.

Cars were damaged and several buildings suffered shattered windows and broken balconies, officials said.

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Deadly strike on industrial site

In Kryvyi Rig, two men were killed, and two others were wounded when a morning strike hit an industrial enterprise.

Authorities said the attack sparked fires at the site, adding to the mounting toll on civilian and economic infrastructure.

The latest strikes underscore the continued intensity of the war, even as international focus has shifted to other global crises.

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SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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