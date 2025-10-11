Two American brothers who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza have accused Israel of committing "an act of piracy and a war crime" after their release from Israeli detention.

Adnaan and Tor Stumo, both from Massachusetts, arrived at Dulles Airport near Washington DC early Friday, greeted by family and supporters after several days in Israeli custody.

"It is an act of piracy under maritime law to intercept civilian vessels in international waters," Adnaan Stumo told reporters.

Speaking to Anadolu, the brothers described how Israeli forces stormed their aid vessel in international waters as they attempted to deliver humanitarian supplies to besieged Gaza.

"Initially, we had bombings, fire bombings on the boats in Tunisia," said Adnaan, who captained one of the ships, Mikeno.

"A humanitarian mission"

"When Israeli forces reached us near Gaza, they ordered us to shut off the engine and then blasted the ship with a massive water cannon, injuring two of my female passengers. We resisted for over an hour, getting sprayed. They broke many things on the boat, including our internet and cameras."

After the raid, the brothers were detained and transferred to a prison in Israel's Negev desert.