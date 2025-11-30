WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel kills over 350 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Gaza authorities say Israeli attacks, despite the ceasefire, constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and collectively punish the population.
Israel kills over 350 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Gaza authorities say Israeli attacks, despite the ceasefire, constitute systematic crimes. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

At least 357 Palestinians have been killed and 903 others wounded in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, local authorities said.

The majority of the victims were women and children, Gaza authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

The office said 38 people were arbitrarily detained by the Israeli army, documenting 591 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including direct gunfire towards civilians and their homes and tents, bombardment, and home demolitions.

These violations are proof of “the Israeli occupation’s insistence on undermining the agreement and creating a bloody reality on the ground that threatens security and stability in Gaza,” it added.

The repeated Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire “constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and collectively punish the population, amounting to a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions,” the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

The office called on US President Donald Trump, ceasefire mediators and guarantors, and the UN Security Council to take serious and effective action to halt the Israeli attacks and compel Tel Aviv to fully comply with the agreement.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US, came into force on October 10 to halt two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

RelatedTRT World - Israel breaching Gaza ceasefire on fabricated grounds: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns