At least 357 Palestinians have been killed and 903 others wounded in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, local authorities said.

The majority of the victims were women and children, Gaza authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

The office said 38 people were arbitrarily detained by the Israeli army, documenting 591 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including direct gunfire towards civilians and their homes and tents, bombardment, and home demolitions.

These violations are proof of “the Israeli occupation’s insistence on undermining the agreement and creating a bloody reality on the ground that threatens security and stability in Gaza,” it added.

The repeated Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire “constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and collectively punish the population, amounting to a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions,” the statement said.