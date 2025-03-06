Russian officials and lawmakers on Thursday criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for saying Russia threatened Europe, and cautioned that such talk could lead the West towards the abyss of a new world war.

Russia's war against Ukraine triggered the biggest confrontation between the West and Russia since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and both the Kremlin and now the White House have said missteps could trigger World War Three.

The advance of Russian forces in Ukraine in 2024 and US President Donald Trump's upending of US policy towards Ukraine and Russia and demand for a deal to end the war have led to fears among European leaders that Washington is turning its back on Europe.

"Such an erroneous analysis leads to fatal errors," said Konstantin Kosachev, a senior Russian senator, who said Macron had mistaken Russia's reaction to the enlargement and aggression of the US-led military alliance towards Russia.

"Macron maniacally imposes on his citizens, allies and the entire world a completely false concept of what is happening - 'the Russians are coming!' Such false conclusions and false suggestions lead to the abyss."

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, compared Macron to a mythical Sandman named "Ole Lukøje" from Hans Christian Andersen who spins dreams to sleeping children.

"Every day he makes some kind of completely out-of-touch statements that contradict previous ones. He's a storyteller," state news agency RIA quoted Zakharova as saying.

Russia and the United States are by far the world's biggest nuclear powers, with over 5,000 nuclear warheads each, followed by China with about 500 and then France with 290 and the United Kingdom with 225, according to the Federation of American Scientists.