US President Donald Trump has announced that he will suspend the attacks on Iran for a period of two weeks.

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday. "This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!"

He said the agreement is based on conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Trump added that the ceasefire would depend on Iran agreeing to the "complete, immediate, and safe opening" of the Strait of Hormuz

He said the reason for this decision is that the US has "already met and exceeded all Military objectives."

The US president added that we are a “very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

Iran's response

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would cease their defensive actions if attacks against the country are halted.

"If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," Araghchi said on X.