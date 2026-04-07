US President Donald Trump has announced that he will suspend the attacks on Iran for a period of two weeks.
"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday. "This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!"
He said the agreement is based on conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Trump added that the ceasefire would depend on Iran agreeing to the "complete, immediate, and safe opening" of the Strait of Hormuz
He said the reason for this decision is that the US has "already met and exceeded all Military objectives."
The US president added that we are a “very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”
Iran's response
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would cease their defensive actions if attacks against the country are halted.
"If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," Araghchi said on X.
"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."
Araghchi expressed gratitude to Pakistan and PM Sharif and Munir for their efforts to bring an end to the war.
According to Reuters, citing Iranian state media, negotiations between the two countries will begin in Islamabad on Friday, April 10.
Reuters also cited two White House officials as saying that Israel is also committed to the two-week ceasefire.
10-point proposal
In his announcement, Trump said Washington has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and "believes it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."
Almost all of the points of "past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran," says Trump.
"But a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated."
The announcement came after Pakistan made a last-minute proposal to avert massive US attacks on Iran, with Trump warning a "whole civilisation will die tonight" unless a deal was agreed.