The US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has released more than 33,000 pages of records related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that were provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The move comes on Tuesday as Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, and Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, launched a bipartisan proposal to force a House vote to release all Epstein files.

Survivors of Epstein's abuse met with lawmakers on Tuesday and will reportedly speak publicly at a news conference on Wednesday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a subpoena on August 5 demanding the records, and the DOJ said it would continue producing records while redacting victims' identities and child sexual abuse material.

It remains unclear how much previously unknown information the documents will contain.

In August, a federal judge in New York denied a Justice Department motion to unseal Epstein grand jury records while criticising the Trump administration for withholding some 100,000 pages of related files in its possession, which he said "dwarf" the limited grand jury materials.